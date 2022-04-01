Multibillion-dollar ski resort expansion plans for Fraser Valley move to 'development phase'
A multibillion-dollar vision to turn a small ski resort in the Fraser Valley into one of B.C.’s largest ski destinations is one step closer to reality.
The Fraser Valley Regional District has approved an official community plan for the Hemlock Valley area, which includes Sasquatch Mountain Resort.
“We’ve been in the planning phase the last five to six years and it’s really exciting to finally move into the development phase,” said Johanne Dyck, the general manager of the resort.
Sasquatch’s proposal would see new condos, hotels, restaurants and retail space built over a 15-to-20-year period. Proponents expect construction of a hostel and staff accommodations with retail space to begin in the summer of 2023. The following year, developers hope to break ground on 600 condo units and 80,000 square feet of commercial space.
“All of it is to help bring together that resort community feel where you’ll be able to walk from one area to the next like you would see in Sun Peaks or Whistler Village,” said Dyck.
During peak periods, the resort currently sees 1,600 to 2,100 visitors daily. But the long term plan is to increase that to 16,000, with a total of 23 chairlifts and more than 280 runs on the mountain.
“It’s a beautiful place,” said Doug Janzen who has been skiing at Sasquatch for about 50 years, adding that the resort has been waiting a long time for expansion.
“But I would be perfectly happy if it stayed just the way it is as well, because it’s really good already,” he said.
Skier Andrew Edelson calls Sasquatch “a hidden gem.”
“I think it’s wonderful for the mountain. (It will) be nice to expand. Get some more runs. Get some really good chairlifts,” Edelson added.
Sasquatch is already moving to year-round operations this summer with the opening of an aerial park, disc golf and new hiking trails. Next summer, they will begin work on a mountain coaster.
“It’s really exciting. It would bring a lot of opportunity,” said Jason Lum, Chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District.
But he said the massive project also faces challenges.
“There’s going to be … challenges with infrastructure, challenges with servicing, you know? There’s going to be challenges working with access to the mountain. There’s going to be environmental concerns, I’m sure,” Lum explained.
“Just the amount of traffic and turning that into a multi-season resort, there’s definitely going to be hurdles to overcome and really good conversations that need to happen with the residents … that will be affected, with First Nations in the area.”
The project is estimated to cost upwards of $2.5 billion.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities
Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country's east.
Canadians becoming more divided over COVID-19 and politics, survey says
A new survey suggests more Canadians are becoming divided, with some saying issues have led them to reduce contact with friends or family. About three out of every four respondents said they believe society has become more polarized.
Businesses brace for high inflation to stick around over next two years: BOC survey
The Bank of Canada says businesses expect average inflation to remain elevated over the next two years, but see interest rate moves and better supply chains cooling things off longer term.
Many Canadians unaware that Benadryl is no longer recommended as first choice for allergy medication: experts
Two years after the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology put out a position statement specifying that newer antihistamines should be recommended over first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl, many Canadians and doctors are still reaching for the common allergy medication, with experts saying brand recognition makes it hard to break habits.
Kim Jong Un's sister enraged by Seoul's preemptive strike comments
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the South Korean defence minister a 'scum-like guy' for talking about preemptive strikes on the North, warning Sunday that the South may face 'a serious threat.'
Here's how war crimes prosecutions work
Shocking atrocities in Ukraine, allegedly at the hands of Russian forces, have amplified calls to pursue war crimes charges against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Experts question research suggesting long COVID symptoms may depend on variant
New research suggests that symptoms linked to long COVID could vary depending on which COVID-19 variant a person is infected with, but infectious disease experts say they are not yet convinced.
Ontario to introduce legislation to cut gas and fuel taxes for six months starting July 1
The Ontario government says it will introduce legislation to cut gas and fuel taxes for six months in an effort to provide relief for businesses and families in the province.
Son charged in death of Toronto woman found dismembered in garbage bag
Police have charged the 20-year-old son of a woman found dead in a garbage bag in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood earlier this week with second degree murder.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Thousands without power on Vancouver Island as 'very strong' winds expected to persist
Several thousand BC Hydro customers were in the dark Monday morning after high winds and rain downed trees and power lines on Vancouver Island.
-
'Theft and weapon complaint' preceded fatal incident involving RCMP in Campbell River, IIO says
B.C.'s police watchdog has released an initial description of the fatal incident that led to its deployment in Campbell River on Saturday.
-
Woman seen screaming for help inside van in Victoria, police say
Victoria police are asking for help identifying a woman reportedly seen screaming for help and attempting to open the door of a moving van in the city Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Arrest made in southeast Calgary homicide, vehicle found
Calgary police say they've found a vehicle of interest in the investigation into a murder that occurred on April 1 in a southeast neighbourhood.
-
Rekindling new arena talks? First meeting of Calgary's event centre committee
Calgary's event centre committee will meet for the first time as part of the effort to restart discussions around a new home for the Calgary Flames.
-
Canadians becoming more divided over COVID-19 and politics, survey says
A new survey suggests more Canadians are becoming divided, with some saying issues have led them to reduce contact with friends or family. About three out of every four respondents said they believe society has become more polarized.
Edmonton
-
Path of destruction left after police chase through northeast Edmonton
One person is in custody and at least one person was taken to hospital after the driver of a truck led police on a chase through northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today turning stormy tonight
Get set for a big change to the weather pattern starting this evening.
-
Alberta premier calls Ottawa's greenhouse gas targets 'nuts'; pledges to fight them
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling Ottawa's federal emissions plan that was tabled in the House of Commons last week “nuts,” and is pledging to fight it “with everything we've got.”
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, no new deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
-
Toronto's top doctor urges residents to continue wearing masks indoors amid sixth wave of pandemic
Toronto's top doctor is urging residents to return to wearing masks in public indoor settings amid a rise in COVID-19 transmission in the city.
-
Ontario to introduce legislation to cut gas and fuel taxes for six months starting July 1
The Ontario government says it will introduce legislation to cut gas and fuel taxes for six months in an effort to provide relief for businesses and families in the province.
Montreal
-
Quebec to announce the future of mask mandates on Tuesday
Quebec will announce on Tuesday what if any the future of any potential mask mandates.
-
Majority of LBPSB students, teachers still wearing masks as COVID-19 cases more than double
About 90 per cent of students, teachers and staff at schools on Montreal's West Island are still wearing their masks at all times, despite Quebec public health saying it is no longer necessary.
-
Quebec reports 57 spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, over 3,500 more cases reported
Quebec reported on Monday that 57 more people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals in the province, and 3,561 positive cases have been reported (2,331 PCR tests, 1,230 rapid tests).
Winnipeg
-
Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities
Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country's east.
-
Reservations now open for Manitoba provincial park campgrounds
The first round of provincial park camping reservations are now open.
-
Man attacked with machete in North End: Winnipeg police
A 63-year-old man suffered “severe facial trauma” after a group of people, including a person armed with a machete, allegedly assaulted him in the North End on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say they're spotting more drivers impaired by cannabis
Saskatchewan drivers will begin to notice more reminders of impaired driving in their communities this month.
-
Carbon monoxide leak at Sask. jail prompts review
A carbon monoxide leak at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre earlier last week sent two inmates and a staff member to hospital.
-
Sask. Beef Expo returns with next generation of cattle producers in mind
The Saskatchewan Beef Expo returned to Prairieland Park Saturday for it’s eighth showing following a two-year break because of COVID-19.
Regina
-
Plan to introduce digital identification system in Sask. put on hold
A plan aimed at developing optional digital identification for Saskatchewan residents has suddenly been put on hold by the provincial government.
-
Regina chief transformation officer tasked with addressing topics in city’s efficiency review
A new chief transformation officer hired by the City of Regina has been tasked with addressing the 14 priorities outlined in the city’s latest efficiency review.
-
Canadians becoming more divided over COVID-19 and politics, survey says
A new survey suggests more Canadians are becoming divided, with some saying issues have led them to reduce contact with friends or family. About three out of every four respondents said they believe society has become more polarized.
Atlantic
-
'Most responsible course of action': Pediatricians call on N.B. to bring back masks in schools
A group of 19 New Brunswick pediatricians and neonatologists has penned an open letter calling on the province to bring back continuous mask use among students indoors for the rest of the school year.
-
Most N.S. schools closed due to spring snowfall; weather warnings in effect
Most schools in Nova Scotia are closed and weather warnings are in effect as a spring snowfall blankets parts of the Maritimes.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals
Here is a list of weather-related school closures, cancellations and early dismissals for Monday, April 4, 2022.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Federal, Ontario governments invest $259M each in GM for Oshawa, CAMI facilities
The federal and Ontario governments are announcing investments of up to $259 million each in General Motors' Oshawa, Ont., plant and its CAMI facility in Ingersoll, Ont.
-
Sarnia, Ont. police take down suspect following pair of robberies
A 27-year-old Sarnia man remains in custody following an alleged mini crime spree.
-
22 Town of South Bruce Peninsula outside workers locked out
Twenty-two employees who plow the snow, operate the arenas and landfills in Wiarton and area, aren’t on the job Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Many Canadians unaware that Benadryl is no longer recommended as first choice for allergy medication: experts
Two years after the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology put out a position statement specifying that newer antihistamines should be recommended over first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl, many Canadians and doctors are still reaching for the common allergy medication, with experts saying brand recognition makes it hard to break habits.
-
Canadians becoming more divided over COVID-19 and politics, survey says
A new survey suggests more Canadians are becoming divided, with some saying issues have led them to reduce contact with friends or family. About three out of every four respondents said they believe society has become more polarized.
-
Experts urge measured caution but say Ontario better prepared for sixth wave
Experts in Ontario are urging measured caution as the province enters the sixth wave with virtually no restrictions – but there is word we are prepared to weather the storm.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB to discuss new recommendations after police called on 4-year-old student
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) is scheduled to meet Monday evening, to discuss the latest recommendations from a review into the removal of a Black four-year-old student from John Sweeney Catholic Elementary School by police in November 2021.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Federal, Ontario governments invest $259M each in GM for Oshawa, CAMI facilities
The federal and Ontario governments are announcing investments of up to $259 million each in General Motors' Oshawa, Ont., plant and its CAMI facility in Ingersoll, Ont.
-
Ontario to introduce legislation to cut gas and fuel taxes for six months starting July 1
The Ontario government says it will introduce legislation to cut gas and fuel taxes for six months in an effort to provide relief for businesses and families in the province.