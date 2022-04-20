MP calls for investigation into Victoria mansion where Prince Harry, Meghan stayed

As Russia's unrelenting war on Ukraine continues, a B.C. Member of Parliament questions whether real estate ownership rules allow Canada to fully sanction Russian oligarchs, and she is pointing to a sprawling property in her riding as an example.

The Mille Fleurs mansion rose to fame in January 2020. It was also shrouded in mystery, not just because of who was staying there – former royals Harry and Meghan and son Archie - but also because no one knew who the owner was.

Speaking to CTV News, Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May said layers of ownership make it incredibly difficult to know who owns what.

"Canada has one of the lowest levels of transparency anywhere in the world in terms of who's buying a property," said May.

As Russia's unprovoked attack continues, the West is focused on crippling the country economically.

B.C. took action to end hidden ownership through a new registry. Ottawa promised to do the same.

A CBC news report – using leaked documents – linked the North Saanich property to Russian billionaire Yuri Milner.

"Who is Yuri Milner?" continued May. "Is he the beneficial owner of this house? He is a Russian citizen. He's also an Israeli citizen. He is a billionaire. His early investment funds came from Kremlin-cozy sources. "

Milner's website doesn't deny that, but appears to distance him from that funding, saying less than 3 per cent of early investments came from a Russian bank, and it was all repaid by 2014.

On March 30, Milner tweeted about the war in Ukraine. The message read, in part: “It is heart-breaking to watch the horror of civilians suffering from Russian shells and rockets.”

It's uncertain if Milner is an oligarch. Still, May believes there may be more assets in Canada that can't be traced back to oligarchs.

May – who, like many other MPs, is banned from Russia – called on the Prime Minister's Office to investigate and take action, if appropriate.

A request to the PMO was directed to Global Affairs Canada and the RCMP. Neither of those agencies replied by deadline.

"I think we should leave no opportunity unexplored for how to bring the pressure on Putin to stop the war," added May.

That, she said, is being made much harder due to Canada's murky rules around property ownership.