VANCOUVER -- If you’re planning to put some of your stuff into storage, make sure you take a look at the contract’s fine print.

Cory Learmonth, who lives in Surrey, was shocked when most of the belongings in his storage locker were destroyed, and even more stunned to learn how little protection he had from his insurance.

“It stunk,” he told McLaughlin On Your Side. “(There were) mouse droppings everywhere.”

Learmonth and his wife had kept their stuff at the Public Storage location on 120 Street for about eight months.

“You’d expect it to be safe and dry and clean,” Learmonth said. “The way you put it in there.”

But it wasn’t. The couch was soaking wet, and the toys, blankets, sofa and bed all ended up at the dump, too damaged from mouse or rat droppings and urine to be salvaged.

“We told management and they told us they’re doing all that they can with mouse traps,” Learmonth said. “That’s all they’re required to do.”

Then he discovered rodent poison had been scattered in the unit, even though it was locked. Learmonth thinks they were tossed in through the vent. He’s surprised the storage company didn’t do more to prevent what he thinks is an infestation from getting so out of control.

Learmonth paid more than $250 a month for the locker, says he didn’t store any perishables or food there, and purchased Public Storage’s insurance.

But the coverage turned out to be limited. The coverage for vermin was only $500 from the damage deposit, minus a $100 deductible.

“They’ve gotten a good chunk of my money,” Learmonth said. “And then to come and find that all my stuff is ruined – it’s not fair.”

When McLaughlin On Your Side asked Public Storage what happened, vice-president of operations Aaron Mullally told us he’d be “happy to resolve the issue with the tenant” and that he would investigate further.

In a follow-up statement, the company said it’s rare, but pests and rodents can get into units and it usually happens when the customer is storing food there. The storage contract says you’re not supposed to store “improperly packaged food” or “perishable goods” on site, and while Learmonth says he didn’t, the renter of a neighbouring unit may have.

The company added he should have escalated his problem beyond the local facility to their regional office.

If you’re looking for further coverage to protect your belongings from pest and rodent damage while in storage, you may be out of luck. Mclaughlin On Your Side checked with a number of insurance brokers and discovered most homeowners policies would not cover it.

How can you protect yourself when renting a storage unit?

Look for signs of rodents and pests – droppings, torn fabric or paper in other areas

Look for holes or gaps in the unit walls or floor

Ask about problems with rodents and how the facility deals with them

Talk to other tenants

Look for online reviews and complaints.

This story came to McLaughlin On Your Side from a CTV News viewer. If you have a story you’d like to share, send the team an email at McLaughlinOnYourSide@CTV.ca.