VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mounties say thieves targeting railway batteries on Vancouver Island

    Investigators believe the thefts likely involve several perpetrators, saying the suspects may be wearing high-visibility vests and pretending to be maintenance workers. (RCMP) Investigators believe the thefts likely involve several perpetrators, saying the suspects may be wearing high-visibility vests and pretending to be maintenance workers. (RCMP)

    Mounties on Vancouver Island say thieves are stealing batteries from railway control boxes, causing an estimated $800,000 in damages and replacement costs since the summer.

    Five of the battery thefts were reported in the Nanaimo area, but investigators say thieves have been targeting the railway boxes from Greater Victoria to the Comox Valley since August.

    The most recent theft was reported on the night of Oct. 19 at a railway crossing near the Nanaimo intersection of Comox Road and Kennedy Street.

    "The thefts are occurring late at night, and in most cases, there are no witnesses or CCTV in the area to assist with the investigation," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien said in a news release Wednesday.

    Investigators believe the thefts likely involve several perpetrators, saying the suspects may be wearing high-visibility vests and pretending to be maintenance workers.

    "These thefts take time and these people are brazen," O'Brien told CTV News, estimating the weight of each battery at between 13 and 18 kilograms.

    Police believe the batteries are not being sold for scrap metal but are rather being used as power sources.

    "There is a specific use for the batteries and we believe that is why these control boxes are being targeted," O'Brien said, declining to get into details about the specific use, citing concerns it could jeopardize the investigation or encourage further thefts.

    Anyone who notices suspicious activity around railway control boxes, or who has information about the thefts, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators

    The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News