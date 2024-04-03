Mounties say man slapped woman's buttocks, exposed his own buttocks at B.C. beach

Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses after a man reportedly assaulted a woman and exposed himself at a popular beach near Parksville, B.C.

The Oceanside RCMP say the incident happened Tuesday morning near the playground at Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park.

The woman reported she was in the park at 7 a.m. when an unknown man ran past her and slapped her on the buttocks before pulling down his pants and exposing his own bare buttocks, the local RCMP said in a statement.

The man then continued running and disappeared into the forested trails, police said.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white man in his early 30s, standing approximately 5'10" with a medium build. He has a bushy, dark beard and was wearing a baseball cap, black hoodie, grey sweatpants and dark shoes, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a man matching the suspect description is asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.