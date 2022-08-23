Mounties looking for B.C. man accused of sexual interference of minor, sexual assault

B.C. Mounties are looking for a man accused of multiple sexual offences who police say didn't attend court.

Oliver Ole Langelid, 71, was last known to be in Creston, Mounties said. He's accused of sexual interference of a person under 16 and of sexual assault.

Local police are asking for the public's help to locate Langelid, adding that anyone who knows where he is should call 250-428-9313.

Mounties described Langelid as about 6'1" tall and 174 pounds. He has greying brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.