Mounties looking for B.C. man accused of sexual interference of minor, sexual assault

Oliver Ole Langelid is seen in this undated photo shared by RCMP. Oliver Ole Langelid is seen in this undated photo shared by RCMP.

Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis

As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.

More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.

The National Archives recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totalling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team.

  • Two youths arrested after 'coordinated' assault on BC Transit bus in Saanich

    Police are looking for the public's assistance in identifying a group of boys who were involved in the assault of another youth on a bus in Saanich, B.C., last week. A group of seven youths was on board the bus when two members of the group walked towards the back of the bus and attacked another youth who was sitting there with some friends.

    Saanich police are looking to identify this boy who is one of five youths who allegedly watched their friends assault another youth on a bus. (Saanich Police)

  • Saanich considers pop-up shops on Galloping Goose Trail

    The District of Saanich is looking into adding pop-up shops and food vendors along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and Lochside Trail. The idea for food vendors along the trails first surfaced in Saanich about seven years ago, but recent moves from the City of Victoria and the effects of the pandemic have district council considering the idea more seriously.

