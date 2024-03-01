Mounties issue ticket to driver who struck, killed woman in Sooke, B.C.

Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 31-year-old man was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention after he struck and killed a woman Thursday in Sooke, B.C.

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on West Coast Road, between Tominny and Whiffin Spit roads, around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters and paramedics provided first aid to the 42-year-old woman, but she succumbed to her injuries, the RCMP said in a news release.

The driver of the GMC Sierra pickup truck remained at the scene and co-operated with police, according to investigators.

While drugs and alcohol were not considered a factor in the collision, the Sooke RCMP said Friday the driver was ticketed for driving without due care and attention.

"The location of the victim prior to the collision remains under investigation," the Sooke RCMP said in a release. "Police were able to conduct the next-of-kin notification for the victim and sought the assistance of victim services."

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5141.