VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mounties investigating fatal crash in Aldergrove, B.C.

    At least one ambulance was at the scene where a dark-coloured SUV had sustained significant front-end damage. (CTV News) At least one ambulance was at the scene where a dark-coloured SUV had sustained significant front-end damage. (CTV News)
    Share

    Mounties are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Aldergrove, B.C.

    The Langley RCMP say the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 2800 block of 264 Street, between 28th and 29th avenues.

    "At this time, it is expected that the investigation will be continuing for the majority of the day," the detachment said in a news release shortly after 9 a.m.

    The street will remain closed to all traffic in both directions during the investigation, police said. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

    Paramedics provided emergency treatment to the injured pedestrian, who was transported to hospital where they died, police said.

    A dark-coloured SUV sustained significant front-end damage in the crash.

    Langley RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Barry Beales says the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

    Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision at this time, he said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed

    Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News