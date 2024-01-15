Mounties investigating fatal crash in Aldergrove, B.C.
Mounties are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Aldergrove, B.C.
The Langley RCMP say the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 2800 block of 264 Street, between 28th and 29th avenues.
"At this time, it is expected that the investigation will be continuing for the majority of the day," the detachment said in a news release shortly after 9 a.m.
The street will remain closed to all traffic in both directions during the investigation, police said. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
Paramedics provided emergency treatment to the injured pedestrian, who was transported to hospital where they died, police said.
A dark-coloured SUV sustained significant front-end damage in the crash.
Langley RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Barry Beales says the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.
Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision at this time, he said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Intense' winter storm expected on the East Coast, while deep freeze in the West continues
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed
Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.
B.C. police secretly took DNA from Kurdish community in tea-cup sting to solve murder
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
Protest ban at Toronto highway overpass enforced 'selectively,' group alleges
A group organizing pro-Palestinian protests is alleging Toronto police 'selectively' enforced a ban on demonstrations at a highway overpass over the weekend.
Ships and aircraft search for 2 Navy SEALs missing after mission to confiscate Iranian missile parts
U.S. Navy ships and aircraft combed areas of the Gulf of Aden for two missing U.S. Navy SEALs on Monday as details emerged about their mission to board and take over a vessel carrying components for medium-range Iranian ballistic missiles headed for Somalia, a U.S. defence official said Monday.
Home sales expected to rebound as rate cuts begin in 2024, but experts urge caution
With interest rate cuts likely on the horizon, the Canadian Real Estate Association expects the number of homes changing hands this year to grow following a slowdown in 2023.
Volunteers help dig out out snow-covered stadium for Buffalo Bills' playoff game
The sun was shining Monday on Highmark Stadium, where the green artificial turf was cleared of snow but the stands were still covered in a white blanket some five hours before the Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game.
Iceland faces daunting period after lava from volcano destroys homes in fishing town, president says
Iceland's president said the country is battling "tremendous forces of nature" after molten lava from a volcano in the island's southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.
A woman bought a vintage dress at an antique store. It had a secret pocket with a mysterious note
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings due to 'mechanical difficulty'
Mechanical difficulty on the Coastal Celebration forced the cancellation of sailings on the Tsawwassen - Duke Point route Monday.
-
B.C. police secretly took DNA from Kurdish community in tea-cup sting to solve murder
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
-
Eby drops children's minister Mitzi Dean from job; Grace Lore appointed replacement
B.C. Premier David Eby has pulled Mitzi Dean from her post as the minister of children and family development, and appointed Victoria member of the legislature Grace Lore to the position.
Calgary
-
Delay in weeks-long trial for man accused of kidnapping, sex assault in Calgary
A French-language trial for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting seven women at a rural property east of Calgary has been delayed.
-
AMA roadside assistance wait times temporarily unavailable in Calgary, Edmonton
The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) received a potentially historic number of requests for roadside assistance over the past few days – leading to some issues with their online wait time system in Calgary and Edmonton.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary to see slightly warmer weather Monday, snow expected Tuesday
Temperatures will improve in Alberta this week, but it will take a while to achieve a full reset to normal ranges.
Edmonton
-
LRT not operating between Coliseum, Clareview stations due to 'unplanned issue': ETS
Capital Line trains were not operating between the Coliseum and Clareview stations early Monday morning due to an "unplanned issue," the Edmonton Transit Service said.
-
Capital Power and OPG to assess use of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta
Capital Power Corp. and Ontario Power Generation have signed a deal to assess the development of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta.
-
AMA roadside assistance wait times temporarily unavailable in Calgary, Edmonton
The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) received a potentially historic number of requests for roadside assistance over the past few days – leading to some issues with their online wait time system in Calgary and Edmonton.
Toronto
-
New investigations unit could lead to stricter penalties for Ontario long-term care homes
Ontario long-term care homes could be subject to stricter penalties if found guilty of failing to protect residents from abuse or neglect, including jail time.
-
Rent in Toronto declines for third month in a row: report
The average price to rent an apartment in Toronto has declined for the third month in a row, according to a monthly report by Rentals.ca.
-
Protest ban at Toronto highway overpass enforced 'selectively,' group alleges
A group organizing pro-Palestinian protests is alleging Toronto police 'selectively' enforced a ban on demonstrations at a highway overpass over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Trial begins for Quebec man charged with assaulting and murdering student in 2000
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a 19-year-old Quebec junior college student nearly 24 years ago.
-
Preliminary hearing begins for Quebec man charged with killing 3 people with truck
A preliminary hearing is underway for Steeve Gagnon is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the alleged attack on March 13 in Amqui, Que., about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
-
Here's what actually goes in your recycling bin... and how to sort it properly
The new organization taking over recycling in the province wants residents to educate Quebecers on how to sort recyclable material, what actually belongs in recycling bins, and what does not.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle, police investigating
The Winnipeg Police Service has confirmed a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Notre Dame Avenue over the weekend.
-
Police chase, shooting, bear spray incident keep police busy over weekend
The Winnipeg Police Service dealt with a number of incidents over the weekend - a shooting outside of a business, an erratic driver and a bear spray incident on a transit bus.
-
'It's beautiful': Over 30 years of restoration work is complete on nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba
It has taken 32 years, but the majority of the work to renovate a nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba is complete.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest will give 'true' account of stabbings, coroner says
Families, survivors and community members of James Smith Cree Nation are gathering in Melfort on Monday for the public inquest into the deaths of nearly a dozen people in a brutal stabbing rampage.
-
Right now in Saskatchewan, frostbite can happen in minutes. Here's how to spot it and what to do.
With wind chill values still in the -40 to -50 range, frostbite can set in in less than 10 minutes on exposed skin, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says there are a few telltale signs if someone believes they have been impacted.
-
Winter's chill paralyzes Saskatchewan airports, leaving travelers stranded
As winter's icy grip tightens its hold on Saskatchewan, both passengers and planes find themselves on a frosty timeout, with vacation dreams dashed and travel plans in disarray.
Regina
-
Sask. publication fears closure as pandemic business loan deadline draws near
As the deadline to pay back Canadian Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans draws closer, a local Regina publication is struggling to stay afloat.
-
Here's the Saskatchewan Roughriders' coaching staff for 2024
Saskatchewan Roughriders' head coach Corey Mace revealed his full staff for the upcoming 2024 season on Monday.
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest will give 'true' account of stabbings, coroner says
Families, survivors and community members of James Smith Cree Nation are gathering in Melfort on Monday for the public inquest into the deaths of nearly a dozen people in a brutal stabbing rampage.
Atlantic
-
Weather warnings issued as mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain expected for Tuesday in the Maritimes
A developing low-pressure system, moving up from the coastline of New England, will bring a mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain to the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.
-
Loblaw ending 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
Loblaw Companies Ltd. stores across Canada will no longer offer last-day sale items at a 50 per cent discount.
-
RCMP officer and North Sydney man hospitalized after three-vehicle collision in Coxheath: N.S. RCMP
An RCMP officer and a North Sydney man are in hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Coxheath, N.S.
London
-
Pasta manufacturing company plans to open up London facility
At a cost of $33.6 million, Italy-based Andriani Ltd. will be building a new, 61,225 sq. ft., state-of-the-art facility to make gluten-allergen and GMO-free pasta.
-
Police release identity of murder victim in Middlesex County
Middlesex County have released the identity of the victim who was murdered Thursday.
-
Silicone injection molding company investing $10.4M in its London, Ont. facility
The Government of Ontario is applauding a move by a silicone injection molding company to invest more than $10 million into upgrading its London facility, which will lead to the creation of 26 new jobs.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charge laid in Hwy. 17 crash involving school bus, commercial vehicle
Police say the driver of a commercial vehicle has been charged after crashing into a school bus with students on board on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury on Monday morning.
-
Truck goes through ice in northern Ont. clearing path to ice fishing hut
There were some scary moments for an angler in northern Ontario on the weekend when their truck went through the ice while clearing a path to an ice fishing hut.
-
Snow squall warnings across the northeast, here is what you need to know
Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings for many parts of the northeast due to lake effect snow bands which are expected to bring up to 70 cm of more snow and with a portion of Highway 17 already closed, more closures are possible.
Kitchener
-
Deep freeze grips Waterloo Region
Frigid temperatures are expected in Waterloo Region this week with wind chill values hovering around -20.
-
Guelph man who lost over $750K in crypto fraud loses another $12K: police
A Guelph man, who police say had already lost over $750,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud, has lost another $12,000.
-
Stratford hospital limits visits due to COVID/influenza outbreak
Stratford General Hospital’s medicine unit has been closed to new admissions until further notice due to a combined COVID-19/Influenza A outbreak, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says.