Mounties investigating break-ins targeting homes of Asian business owners on Vancouver Island
Mounties in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island are warning Asian business owners that thieves appear to be specifically targeting their homes after at least three residential break-ins in recent weeks.
Investigators with the Comox Valley RCMP believe the suspects are visiting the residences prior to the break-ins to see if anyone is home, the detachment said in an advisory Wednesday.
"In the event that the suspects encounter the homeowner, they may mention that they are at the wrong house," Const. Holly Carlson said in the release. "We encourage homeowners to contact police right away if that happens."
At least three such break-ins have occurred since Feb. 24, when police responded to a home on Hornby Place, near Galloway Crescent, in Courtenay, B.C.
Four days later, officers were called to a similar break-in at a residence on Aspen Road, near Guthrie Road, in Comox, B.C.
On March 1, two days later, another break-in was reported in Courtenay, this time on Thorpe Avenue, near Valley View Drive, according to police.
B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé specified that the homes that have been targeted are not the locations of home businesses but rather the homes of Asian business owners.
Cash and valuables were stolen during the home invasions, and police are urging the public to secure their properties, especially while away on vacation.
"It's ideal to have someone you trust house-sit for you so your home is still lived in while you are away," the Comox Valley RCMP said in the release. "If this is not possible, make sure your home looks lived in."
Police also advise homeowners to install doorbell cameras and security lighting around their properties.
Investigators are asking those with security cameras near the targeted residences to review their recordings and report suspicious activity to the authorities.
