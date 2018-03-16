

Mounties say they have identified a pedestrian in her 50s, two days after a collision in South Surrey left her in critical condition.

Police say a driver in a dark purple Hyundai sedan was making a left turn at the intersection of Martin Drive and Southmere Crescent at around 1:30 p.m. when the woman was hit.

She was airlifted to hospital, but authorities were not able to confirm her identify for more than 48 hours.

Police first turned to the public for help on Thursday.

On Friday, they also released three images, one of which showed the pedestrian in the area prior to the collision. The other images showed a red watch she had on at the time and a set of keys she was carrying.

Police say they are now in contact with the woman’s family and thanked the public for its help in the investigation.

The driver of Hyundai remained at the scene Wednesday and spoke with police, who haven't said what might have caused the collision or whether charges will be recommended.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).