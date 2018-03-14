

An elderly woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in South Surrey Wednesday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP officers were on scene investigating at Martin Drive and Southmere Crescent, near Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. Police say the driver was travelling east and making a left turn when they hit the pedestrian.

A woman in her 70s, was airlifted to hospital and remains in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Police are advising motorists in the area to avoid the intersection since traffic will be disrupted while they investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.