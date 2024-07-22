VANCOUVER
    Mounties cleared of wrongdoing in man's death in Chilliwack, B.C.

    Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO. Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO.
    British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Mounties of wrongdoing in the death of man in Chilliwack earlier this year.

    The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. concluded its investigation into the incident Monday after reviewing video evidence, witness reports and medical records related to the man's death.

    Officers with the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP were called to a report of a fight near the intersection of Mary Street and Patten Avenue in downtown Chilliwack on April 22.

    An RCMP statement at the time said the officers responded to a fight inside a vehicle and took one man into custody at the scene.

    "Shortly after, he went into medical distress," the RCMP statement said. "Medical assistance was provided, but he was pronounced dead at the scene."

    The IIO investigation found the man was "causing harm to himself" and was arrested "using minimal force, however he went into medical distress a short time later," a statement from the police watchdog said.

    The civilian director of the IIO "found no evidence to support that police action or inaction played a role" in the man's death, the agency concluded.

    The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there are any allegations of wrongdoing on the part of the police.

