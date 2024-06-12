Motorcyclist killed in crash near George Massey Tunnel

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck near the George Massey Tunnel on Wednesday.

In a statement, BC Highway Patrol told CTV News the motorcyclist "fell onto the roadway" after hitting a car on Highway 99 around 6:15 a.m.

"The motorcyclist was critically injured by the rear wheels of a semi-truck and tragically has passed away," the statement said.

BCHP said the driver of the semi-truck did not remain on scene and may not realize what happened.

The collision forced the closure of the northbound lanes of Highway 99 for hours, with drivers being encouraged to avoid the Massey Tunnel and take the Alex Fraser Bridge or Pattullo Bridge instead.

DriveBC reported that the highway was completely reopened at around 3 p.m.

Police asked witnesses and anyone with dash-cam video to call 604-526-9744. Investigators are also hoping to speak to the driver or company related to the semi-truck.