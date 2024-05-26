Motorcyclist facing potential criminal charges for Surrey crash: RCMP
A motorcycle driver who crashed into a minivan in Surrey Saturday evening is facing criminal charges, according to authorities.
The Surrey RCMP said its helicopter observed a motorcycle driving dangerously and was tracking it from the air at the time of the collision, which happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of 72 Avenue and 194A Street.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with what police describe as “non-life-threatening injuries.”
“Several counts of criminal charges are being pursued against the male driver as a result of this incident,” an emailed statement to CTV News said.
BC Emergency Health Services says a total of three patients were transported to the hospital but did not say in what condition.
Mounties are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam video form the area to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502.
