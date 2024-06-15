Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 3: B.C. RCMP

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a transport truck on Highway 3 in B.C.’s southern Interior on Thursday, according to authorities.

Police responded to the crash near the Nancy Green Junction in Rossland at 3:05 p.m., according to a news release from the Trail RCMP issued Friday.

It says a 65-year-old motorcyclist was travelling west when he attempted to pass a commercial transport truck. Police say witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle strike a part of the truck while passing, causing the driver to fall underneath it.

“The man was believed to have been killed instantly,” Mounties said.

“The truck driver was shaken up over the incident but believed to be uninjured.”

Police added the motorcyclist was from Cranbrook and was travelling with his brother and one other person at the time of the fatal collision.

“Another tragedy on our Kootenay roadways is a stark reminding a motor vehicle incident can happen at anytime to anyone,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, in the release. “Please take your time getting to your destination and drive defensively when travelling this summer. We all share the road and need to look out for each other to prevent future incidents like this.”

Police said the highway was closed for several hours while the Trail RCMP and BC Highway Patrol investigated. The BC Coroners Service was also sent to the scene.

No charges are expected to be brought forward in relation to the collision, police said.