'Potential public safety risk': Suspect in B.C. senior's death released from custody

A manslaughter suspect arrested in the death of a 66-year-old woman from B.C.'s Shuswap region this week has been released from custody, prompting a public notice from the RCMP.

Authorities said the victim – who has been identified as Jo Ann Jackson – was found unresponsive in the driveway of a mobile home in Sicamous early Wednesday morning.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

In a news release, Sicamous RCMP said officers located a suspect "in the area" and took him into custody, but that he has since been released without charges.

"Jackson's death is believed to be an isolated incident," the detachment said. "However, investigators believe there could be a potential public safety risk. Therefore, police will also be implementing additional measures within our authority in an effort to mitigate public safety concerns."

The suspect was released under a series of protective conditions, including that he stay away from the mobile home park where the incident took place, at 1707 Hillier Rd.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the senior's death, and urged anyone with information – or video captured between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday from Hillier Road to the Trans Canada highway – to contact the RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.