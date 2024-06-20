VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Device found in New Westminster found to be explosive; major crime unit takes over

    A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department) A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department)
    A device found in a New Westminster neighbourhood this week was determined to be explosive, according to authorities.

    Local police, along with the RCMP canine unit, closed several streets and evacuated residents after receiving reports of a "suspected explosive device," the New Westminster Police Department said in a Wednesday news release. No information was provided about exactly when and where the device was found.

    On Thursday, a spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that an expert examination came to the conclusion that "this was an explosive device that posed a real public safety risk."

    No further details about the device were provided, but police say explosives experts were "able to neutralize it."

    The major crimes unit has taken over the case, and police are urging anyone with information to call 604-529-2430.

