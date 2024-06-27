VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Motion on 'reimagining and replacing' Kitsilano Pool unanimously approved

    City says Kits Pool worth fixing
    City councillors approved a motion prioritizing the "reimagining and replacing" of Vancouver's iconic Kitsilano Pool in a unanimous vote Wednesday.

    The motion, put forward by Mayor Ken Sim and Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung, commits council to an "urgent process" of reopening the 50-year-old pool, which suffered significant storm damage four years ago and cannot currently operate without leaking millions of gallons of water per day.

    "Kits Pool is more than just a facility, it's an iconic spot that makes our city a world-class destination to live, work and play," Sim said in a statement Wednesday. "We simply can’t afford to lose it, and this council is committed to finding innovative solutions to ensure that Kits Pool thrives as a vibrant hub of community."

    It's unclear from the motion, or a news release from the city celebrating the unanimous vote, how long it might take to actually reopen the pool.

    Earlier this month, officials announced Kitsilano Pool – which, at minimum, requires extensive and costly repairs – would remain closed for the summer, prompting frustration from some in the community.

    Sim and Kirby-Yung's motion proposed two ideas for raising the funds needed to replace the aging infrastructure, one being to "encourage" the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation to include the pool in "civic asset sponsorship work currently underway."

    The other proposal is the establishment of a "dedicated fund for the public, corporate and philanthropic sectors." Council directed staff to work with counterparts at the park board and prepare a report on establishing the fund by the end of July.

    City staff have also been tasked with exploring "additional aquatics amenities" that might be included in a reimagined Kitsilano Pool, such as "whirlpools, steam baths, and greater levels of accessibility."

    Sim has previously floated corporate sponsorships as a means of tackling a $500 million annual infrastructure funding deficit in the city. Vancouver has already announced a deal for Freedom Mobile to have the naming rights to the new PNE amphitheatre when it opens in 2026.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy and Martin MacMahon

