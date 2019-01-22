In its final arguments, the Crown argued a B.C. woman standing trial in New Westminster meant to cause her daughter's death.

Prosecutor Chris McPherson said Lisa Batstone intended to kill the eight-year-old, regardless of whether she was impaired, under stress or dealing with mental health issues at the time.

Batstone was charged with second-degree murder following the death of her daughter Teagan in 2014.

The girl's body was found in the back of a vehicle in South Surrey. Her mother was arrested at the scene and charged the next day. Prosecutors say Teagan was smothered, and the defence does not dispute that.

Lawyers representing Batstone do not argue that the mother didn't play a role in Teagan's death, but say there's no way to improve intent.

Instead of second-degree murder, they're trying to convince a judge to find Batstone guilty of manslaughter.

But the Crown mentioned notes discovered around Batstone's home mentioning her ex-husband, Teagan's father, who had once tried to get temporary custody of their daughter following a suicide attempt by Batstone.

Earlier in the trial, the Crown argued Teagan's death was partially motivated by Batstone's hatred of her ex-husband.

McPherson mentioned one note that included a statement to the effect of not wanting to leave Teagan to him, and references to him "winning."

Defence rejected that motive, saying there is no proof she hated her ex more than she loved her daughter.

Earlier in the trial, a forensics officer testified about finding a plastic bag with duct tape on it in Batstone's home. The officer said a note was also found in Batstone's kitchen garbage that read "I'm sorry."

The Crown also told the court that Batstone did not call 911 after Teagan's death.

McPherson will continue with closing arguments Wednesday. The judge is expected to reserve her decision until a later date.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber