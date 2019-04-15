

CTV News Vancouver





Fans who had tickets to see Morrissey in Vancouver are out of luck for several months.

The former lead singer of The Smiths was set to perform two shows Sunday and Monday at the Orpheum Theatre.

They were his first Canadian dates in over a decade, but had to be postponed until Oct. 14 and 15.

Ticketmaster says the delay is due to a medical emergency stemming from an accident Morrissey had while travelling in Europe.

The singer-songwriter swore off playing in Canada nearly 15 years ago in protest of the seal hunt, but last year in an online post said avoiding Canada was ultimately of no use.