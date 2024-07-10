Police in Delta say more than half of the commercial vehicles they inspected during a recent crackdown were unsafe to operate.

The enforcement happened on June 19 and 20 and focused on "commercial vehicles that may not be properly maintained and could pose hazards on our roads," the Delta Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Police inspected a total of 84 vehicles, which were predominantly commercial vans, pick-up trucks, delivery vehicles and trades vehicles, but included some larger commercial trucks.

Of them, 49 vehicles were deemed unfit for service and needed "immediate" repairs before continuing on the road, according to the department. A total of 403 violations were spotted and 17 tickets were handed out to operators.

The DPD says the inspections included assessing brakes, tires, lights, steering, load security, driver licensing and driver fatigue.

"The Delta Police Department and its law enforcement partners strongly encourage all commercial vehicle operators to conduct thorough pre-trip checks for the safety of all road users," it wrote.