Vancouver police spokesperson accused of bullying, harassment, discrimination: court documents

A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her.

The plaintiff Sharmini Dee, who was a civilian member of the department, not an officer, filed her notice of civil claim in Vancouver Supreme Court Friday.

Dee, in her role as director of public affairs, oversaw the work of the department's media relations officers – including Sgt. Steve Addison, who is named as an individual defendant in the lawsuit.

"While working with the VPD, the plaintiff was subject to almost daily harassment and bullying by Addison," documents obtained by CTV News say.

'Systemic and persistent'

The notice of claim alleges Addison told Dee the position she held should have been his and that she would "fail" in the role. The lawsuit lists examples of how Addison allegedly treated Dee, including that he was "regularly rude and disrespectful" and that he "engaged in threatening and intimidating behaviour." Specific details about these allegations are not included.

The lawsuit also claims Addison deliberately embarrassed and undermined Dee in front of her colleagues, interrupted her, rolled his eyes when she spoke and that he was unco-operative with her to the extent that it interfered with her ability to do her job.

Dee says she resigned her position last month "as a direct consequence of the abuse" she alleges she experienced.

"The plaintiff was subjected to systemic and persistent gender-based harassment and discrimination by Addison and other VPD officers. The behaviour demeaned the plaintiff and limited her career," the claim says.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Along with Addison, Dee is suing "institutional defendants" that include the City of Vancouver and the provincial ministries that oversee policing.

"The wrongful conduct of Addison, condoned by the VPD, and for which the institutional defendants are vicariously liable, made the plaintiff's ongoing employment impossible," the lawsuit also says.

The VPD, in an email to CTV News, declined to comment.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment on matters before the courts, specifically personnel matters," wrote Const. Tania Visintin, who works with Addison as a department spokesperson.

'Protecting the perpetrators'

According to the claim, Dee complained about Addison's behaviour and was told "she needed to make accommodations for Addison while he adapted to the plaintiff being his supervisor."

The lawsuit alleges the department brass did not properly investigate Dee's complaints and failed to provide a safe work environment free from harassment and discrimination. In addition, Dee claims she was targeted for "retaliatory harassment" after she complained.

Dee alleges that other female members of the public affairs department were similarly mistreated and that Addison was never formally disciplined or otherwise held accountable, claiming the department is one in which discrimination is entrenched.

"Due to the systemic culture of gender and racially based harassment and discrimination in the VPD, the plaintiff was ostracized, belittled, and humiliated and her career advancement prospects limited," the claim says.

The lawsuit claims defendants "cultivate(d) a culture" at the VPD where complaints of discrimination would go unaddressed, be handled unfairly or "retaliated against with the effect of protecting the perpetrators."

Dee alleges that Addison and other officers made sexually explicit comments to her, also saying comments "dismissing" her ability to do her job were common. These types of comments, the lawsuit claims, are examples of how she was treated differently than her male colleagues.

As a result of the alleged mistreatment, Dee says she was diagnosed with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dee is seeking an unspecified amount of damages, and suing on multiple grounds – including negligence, wrongful dismissal, intentional infliction of mental distress, harassment, and a breach of her Charter right to freedom from discrimination.

"The systemic decisions and priorities which created the specific culture of the VPD as related to the plaintiff were, in total, a flagrant and vexatious pattern of behaviour on an institutional level. This was calculated to ensure that in cases of discrimination, the harm would fall upon the victim instead of the perpetrator," the claim says.

No responses to the claim have been filed in court. The City of Vancouver also declined to comment.