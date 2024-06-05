Delta police seek witnesses to suspicious fire

A fire that destroyed a storage building in a Tsawwassen park last month has been deemed suspicious, according to authorities.

The blaze broke out at Dennison Park the early morning hours of May 17.

"A building used to store athletic gear and equipment was destroyed by the fire. The investigation to date has not identified anyone responsible for this fire," a Wednesday news release from the Delta Police Department said.

Police are asking people with has dashcam or security video from the area between 3 and 4:30 a.m. on the date of the fire to contact investigators. Any who witnessed "suspicious activity" is also being asked to get in touch with the department by calling 604-940-7321.

"Your cooperation is vital in helping us determine the cause of this fire and the identity of anyone who may be responsible for it," the statement concludes.