More than a dozen derelict vessels removed from Vancouver's False Creek, police say
Vancouver police say they’ve removed a number of derelict vessels from False Creek that have overstayed their welcome.
In September, the Vancouver Police Department said there were “approximately 100 unauthorized or dilapidated boats” in the False Creek area, despite officers spending months trying to speak with owners to “educate and remind” them of the regulations.
On Monday, Sgt. Steve Addison said they had removed “upwards of 15 or 20 boats, sailboats and dinghies that we’ve physically pulled out of the water” as a result of ongoing operations.
Addison said there were so many vessels through the summer that there was significant congestion –jenough to cause rowing events to be cancelled.
Under Vancouver bylaws, vessel operators can get a two-to-three-week permit, depending on the season, and it’s free. Rules that are often ignored, according to authorities.
Addison said some of the vessels are derelict or abandoned, some are used for Airbnb's or party boats, and some are people’s homes.
“We’re not here to remove those boats if it’s somebody who’s struggling to get by and it’s their home, it’s their place to live, but we’re certainly going to have a conversation with them and remind them of the rules.”
There have also been concerns raised about boats with multiple bikes onboard.
“We often get reports of people suggesting there’s bike chop shops happening or stolen property being moved in and out, and when that happens we certainly do investigate,” Addison said.
STOLEN BIKE SPOTTED ON BOAT
That’s exactly what happened in September when Ciaran Robinson’s bike was stolen from Granville Island, and later spotted on the back of a boat.
The Vancouver resident said he and his girlfriend locked their bikes in a rack and when they returned about 90 minutes later, his was gone.
He posted pictures of the bike to Facebook and two days later received a message from someone who recognized it.
“Sure enough it was my bike,” Robinson said. “It was standing upright on the back of a boat.”
He went to see for himself and then called the police non-emergency number. Within half an hour he received a call back from the VPD’s Marine Unit.
“(The officer) said, ‘We’re going to get it now.’ And he called two or three times after that to update me,” Robinson said. “The last call was, ‘We got your bike.’”
When it was returned to him it wasn't exactly the same as when it went missing Robinson said the seat and seat post had been swapped but upgraded from alloy carbon. Also there were new lights on the front and back.
While not not everyone can be so lucky, Robinson said he’s definitely learned his lesson and is “considering investing in a better bike lock.”
