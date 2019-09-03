

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





The PNE closed its gates for the summer Monday night, and officials say more than 730,000 guests attended the annual two-week fair this year.

Between Aug. 17 and Sept. 2, the fair included live shows, food oddities like dill pickle pizza, custom beer, games, markets and rides.

"The 2019 PNE Fair was a tremendous success thanks to our partners, venders, performers, PNE staff and the hundreds of thousands of guests who make this Canadian tradition so special," said PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost in a news release.

The 2019 fair season saw a total of 731,708 attendees. This was up from 2018 attendance which saw 705,381 people pass through the gates and 2017, when 722,466 people went the fair.

These high numbers were in spite of warnings released by fair staff in the annual event's final days, as fraudulent tickets were distributed to those wanting to attend the free summer concert series.

On Monday, fair officials said people were being duped by third-party ticket re-sellers. Tickets to the summer concerts were free, but some took advantage of the system by getting tickets and re-selling them for a profit.

The PNE said it came across some instances where concert goers showed up with barcodes that were scanned several times.

But even so, fair attendance was high, Frost said.

"We are very proud of the success of this fair," she said. "Attendance was strong, the weather cooperated resulting in a strong momentum of energy and excitement that could be felt by all our guests. We received very positive feedback for both our new and returning features."