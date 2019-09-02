

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





When the PNE opened its gates for the final day of the summer on Monday, dozens of eager TLC fans sprinted to get their hands on free tickets for the musical group's live show.

But those heading to the show tonight should double check their tickets, as several people have been turned away from some previous concerts because of fraud.

According the PNE, people are being duped by third-party ticket re-sellers. Tickets to the summer concerts are free, but some are taking advantage of the system by getting tickets and re-selling them for a profit.

The PNE says it's come across instances where concert goers have shown up with barcodes that have been scanned several times.

Laura Ballance, spokesperson for the PNE, said the scam is dampening the spirit of the free events.

"I find it quite hard to believe, actually, especially when the spirit is that a lot of these shows are meant to be accessible to people that might not be able to purchase a traditional concert ticket," she told CTV News Vancouver.

In some cases, tickets are showing up online for upwards of $100 and the fair said it's taking action against the fraudulent tickets by cancelling any barcodes that appear online.

"The risk is, in this day and age, if you're buying tickets online you may be subject to fraud," Ballance said.

Monday, Sept. 2 is the last day for annual PNE and the free TLC concert will begin at 8:30 p.m.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa