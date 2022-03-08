More than 4,000 employees injured from fall from heights in 2021: WorkSafeBC

More than 4,000 workers submitted claims for injuries from a fall last year and hundreds of those incidents were serious injuries in the construction industry, WorkSafeBC said in a recent report.

According to the provincial workers' compensation board, 4,050 claims were made by people who were injured by a fall from heights last year.

The agency said those falls are most likely to happen in construction, manufacturing and forestry jobs. In the construction sector alone, 497 serious injuries and six fatalities were reported last year.

"Falls from elevation can cause serious, life-altering injuries, and even death," said Suzana Prpic, senior manager of prevention field services at WorkSafeBC, in a news release.

"Many of these falls can be prevented by fall protection planning and proper and consistent use of fall protection equipment."

WorkSafeBC said 20 per cent of injuries in a workplace is connected to slips, trips and falls. They can include sprains, bruises, concussions, fractures, burns and cuts. According to WorkSafeBC, those incidents tend to be the most expensive across all sectors.

"Workplace injuries can happen in an instant and without warning," Prpic said.

"That’s why employers must ensure they take preventative steps to reduce or eliminate the risks of slips, trips and falls at work."