More than 200 homes removed from Merritt's evacuation order, months after B.C.'s flooding

Months after a series of storms led to catastrophic flooding in parts of B.C., more homes have finally been removed from an evacuation order in Merritt.

The order was lifted for 204 properties Tuesday, according to the City of Merritt. Even so, 66 properties are still under the order.

Last November's flooding led to municipal and private property damage after the Coldwater River burst its banks. At one point, the entire city was placed on evacuation order.

Across southern B.C., nearly 20,000 people were displaced by floods and sections of major highways were destroyed.

Earlier this month, the province announced some communities will receive a portion of $53.6 million in funding to help rebuild infrastructure.

Merritt and Princeton will receive direct grants to build temporary housing to bring residents back to their communities while permanent homes are rebuilt.

Other local governments receiving grants are Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Cowichan Valley Regional District, Fraser Valley Regional District, Hope, Kent, Mission and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

All 10 will receive the money for initial recovery costs that aren't funded by other assistance programs, which will allow them to carry out small-scale capital projects. It also enable them to restore and design infrastructure that is more resilient to climate change.

Merritt Mayor Linda Brown said when the funding was announced she expects it'll help build about 200 temporary structures and cover temporary housing for tradespeople working to renovate damaged homes.

With files from The Canadian Press