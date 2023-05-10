More testing needed to identify, treat British Columbians living with viral hepatitis: infectious diseases expert

Screening for hepatitis C is simple and a result can be returned in 20 minutes. Screening for hepatitis C is simple and a result can be returned in 20 minutes.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener