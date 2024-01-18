More snow, freezing rain expected to hit B.C.’s Lower Mainland

A second round of snow – followed by freezing rain – is expected in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland on Thursday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for several areas, including Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

"A Pacific frontal system combined with lingering cold air under outflow conditions will produce an extended period of freezing rain," reads a warning issued shortly after 5 a.m.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

Snowfall is expected to develop late Thursday afternoon before transitioning into freezing rain in the evening, according to the weather agency. Forecasters expect the conditions to last longer in eastern areas of the Fraser Valley.

"The freezing rain will persist through this evening over Langley then transition to rain. Freezing rain will continue through Friday morning over Abbotsford and Friday afternoon over Chilliwack, then transition to rain," the warning reads.

Freezing rain isn't expected to begin in Hope until Friday morning, but could then last through Friday evening, according to ECCC.

The weather agency raised concerns about the potential for freezing rain as the winter storm arrived this week and wreaked havoc on roads across the region.

“The likelihood of freezing rain is creeping up and we’re talking to officials about it at Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and the province to make sure everyone is aware of the potential,” Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with ECCC, said Wednesday,

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation took to social media warning of the conditions in the Lower Mainland, recommending that drivers stay off the roads.