More residents of Osoyoos, B.C., heading home despite recent wildfire growth

More residents of Osoyoos, B.C., and the surrounding area are being allowed to return home after being forced out by a fast-moving wildfire that spread from neighbouring Washington state over the weekend.

The fire scorched about 30 square kilometres on the northern side of the border, more than doubling in size overnight.

BC Wildfire Service spokeswoman Shaelee Stearns says the fire burning closest to the town of about 5,000 residents saw minimal growth overnight, while shifting winds fanned flames on the west side and on the northwest corner of the blaze, accelerating its growth.

She says 50 firefighters, 65 structure protection personnel and six helicopters are responding to the fire.

Erick Thompson of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says 48 properties in the town of Osoyoos and 143 more from the regional district remain on evacuation order.

He says almost 1,000 homes also remain on evacuation alert, meaning those residents must be ready to leave at short notice.

The Eagle Bluff fire came close to engulfing the town as it roared down surrounding hills on Saturday night, forcing the evacuation of more than 700 properties, before a wind shift turned the tide for firefighters.

The regional district first lifted several of the alerts and orders Monday.

The same wildfire had also burned 62 square kilometres on the American side as of Tuesday, where it has destroyed several structures.

A new incident command team is taking over the fight against the fire, Stearns said.

“This is still a very evolving situation,” she said during a briefing on Tuesday.

The service says there are more than 350 active wildfires burning in British Columbia as of Tuesday, with 194 out of control and 13 fires of note that are either highly visible or pose potential threats to public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.