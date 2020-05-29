VANCOUVER -- The Transportation Safety Board says the sinking of a tug and its barge on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast highlights the need for increased oversight and certified training for captains

The Sheena M, operated by Active Marine Towing, was pulling the barge when it capsized in the water off Langdale on Oct. 1, 2019.

A report released by the safety board Friday says the tug sank when it made a turn, but the barge didn't respond to the new direction and the force capsized the vessel, an event called girding.

The report says the sinking highlights the need for more oversight from Transport Canada in regulating the operation of smaller tugboats.

The captain and the tug's deckhand were able to safely escape and were rescued by a passing vessel.

The report says the Sheena M didn't need a safety management system because of Transport Canada regulations, but it adds training under such a system would have helped the captain recognize the trouble facing his vessel.