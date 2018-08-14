

CTV Vancouver





Crews are working to determine how much fuel may have leaked into the Fraser River after a tugboat capsized overnight just south of Vancouver.

The 19-metre vessel, the George H. Ledcor, overturned at around 10 p.m. Monday on the north arm of the Fraser, near Deering Island.

There were four people on board when the tugboat sank, but they were rescued by another tugboat crew and taken to safety, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

B.C.'s Ministry of Environment is now working to determine what kind of impact the sinking could have on the river. The Ledcor has the capacity to carry 22,000 litres of diesel, though it's unclear how much has escaped.

"Right now we don't know how much fuel was actually on board," the Coast Guard's Kiri Westnedge told CTV News. "There is a surveillance flight this morning and that will help us assess the situation."

The Coast Guard placed booms around the area overnight and absorbent pads have been placed in the river to soak up any fuel that spilled.

Reports that tens of thousands of litres spilled into the water are premature, according to officials.

The tugboat's propeller could be seen sticking out of the river early Tuesday morning, but the vessel has since been completely submerged. The Coast Guard said it has secured both the tugboat and the barge it was carrying to Sea Island.

A number of agencies are working together to assess the situation, including Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation, Transport Canada, the Musqueam First Nation and the City of Vancouver.

According to the provincial government, the "responsible person or spiller is legally required to clean-up or manage the clean-up of a spill," but the government will take over if no one else is willing or able to do so.

The George H. Ledcor is owned by the Ledcor Group, an international construction company with headquarters in Vancouver and San Diego.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim

A large crane is now in place where a tug capsized overnight. I just spoke to @EnvBC, & it’s not known how much of the 22,000 L of diesel carried by the “George H Ledcor” tug spilled. Containment boom in place. pic.twitter.com/JXB565iGlP — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) August 14, 2018