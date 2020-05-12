VANCOUVER -- The PNE Prize Home draw will go ahead this year, even though the traditional summer fair has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lottery tickets are now on sale, and this year's prize home is a 3,188 square-foot house that will be relocated to the Sunstone development in Pemberton after the draw in September. Organizers say the prize home typically draws more than 100,000 visitors during the 15 days of the PNE, but this year's tours will only be virtual.

"Although the cancellation of the annual PNE Fair this August means that guests won't be able to tour the home as part of the annual fair experience, the important practice of giving away a home must continue and we will look at alternate ways for people to be able to experience this amazing home," Shelley Frost, president and CEO of the PNE, said in a news release.

The grand prize package is valued at more than $2 million and includes a robotic lawn mower, as well as a spa package that comes with a deluxe hot tub and indoor two-person sauna. The home is described by the lottery organizers as "Net Zero Ready," which means that it produces as much emergency as it consumes.

"Being Net Zero Ready also means the house features high-performance windows and doors as well as better insulated walls that can reduce electricity use by up to 80 per cent, reduce allergens, and asthma triggers and even minimize outside noise," the PNE said.

The house comes with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as an open dining and living room.

A virtual tour of the home is available here.

"Continuing with the Prize Home Lottery is crucial for the financial health of our non-profit organization, but it's also important to tens of thousands of British Columbians for whom it represents not only an end of summer tradition but an important part of their family memories," Frost said.

Those who purchase tickets will also have the chance to win one of five $5,000 travel vouchers from Air Transat that do not expire, one of five vehicles from Brian Jessel BMW, one of five cash prizes, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Pemberton getaway package.

Tickets can be purchased online or via phone at 604-252-3688 or 1-877-946-4663.

To see more of the home, click through the photos below.