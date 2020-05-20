VANCOUVER -- Like many large events, B.C.'s annual fair, the Pacific National Exhibition, can't open as usual this year.

But people who live in Metro Vancouver can still get a taste of a fair favourite with a mini doughnut drive-thru.

The drive-thru starts this Friday and will run until Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. Customers can enter the fairground off Hastings Street at the west end of Playland.

The PNE says the mini doughnuts are made by four regular vendors at the fair: Tin Lizzy Donuts, Those Little Donuts, CinCity Donuts and the PNE Fundunkers. Organizers hope to offer drive-thrus for other types of fair food as summer approaches.

To comply with physical distancing requirements, customers will have to buy tickets online or in advance, or on-site through tap-only credit or debit cards. Staff will scan customers' tickets through their car window, and then drivers will join a drive-thru line. Everyone is required to stay inside their car.

Drivers then have to go to a pickup area, where staff will bring them their mini-doughnuts. The PNE is encouraging customers to decorate their cars, share the experience on social media and take part in a vote for the best mini doughunt.

Customers will also be able to view the PNE prize home - again, from inside their car.

"Proceed to the exit and enjoy your food in a safe manner," the PNE says. "Remember to wash or sanitize your hands first."