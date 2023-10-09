More heat records broken in B.C. Sunday

Two cities in northern B.C. broke temperature records set eight decades ago on Sunday.

In total, seven cities saw their hottest Oct. 8 on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In Prince George, the temperature was 22.5 C, beating the record high of 21.7 C set in 1943. In Prince Rupert, a new record of 17.3 C edging out the previous high of 17.2 C seen in 1937.

Sunday marked the third straight day that temperature records fell in communities across the province, with 14 records set Friday and 12 on Saturday.

The full list of records set Saturday, as reported by ECCC, follows, in alphabetical order.

Bella Bella area: Preliminary new record of 19.2 C, old record of 19.1 C set in 2012

Lytton Area: Preliminary new record 29.6 C, old record of 26.2 C set in 2022

Mackenzie area: Preliminary new record of 20.8 C, old record of 18.3 C set in 1971

Prince George area: Preliminary new record of 22.5 C, old record of 21.7 C set in 1943

Prince Rupert area: Preliminary new record of 17.3 C, old record of 17.2 set in 1937

West Vancouver area: Preliminary new record of 23.3, old record of 22.1 C set in 2022

Williams Lake area: Preliminary new record of 21.4 C, old record of 21.1 C set in 1972

Environment Canada says the temperature records it reports are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record."