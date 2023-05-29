Monday morning commuters warned to expect traffic delays after 2 vehicle incidents on Highway 1

A fiery crash in Abbotsford on Monday morning caused major traffic delays during the morning commute, as did a vehicle incident near Langley.

Police took to social media around 6 a.m. to alert the public of a collision on Highway 1 involving a truck that burst into flames after hitting the No. 3 Road overpass.

“The driver of the truck is not injured. Assessment in progress,” the Abbotsford Police Department wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the smoky scene.

Highway #1 is closed Westbound at the Number 3 Rd exit for a truck into the overpass. The Number 3 Rd overpass is also closed in both directions, pending a bridge inspection. The driver of the truck is not injured. Assessment in progress; more updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/UQJ85yxfmf — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) May 29, 2023

The collision resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes and overpass—the latter of which reopened after a bridge inspection, according to police.

Drive BC says motorists should expect major delays, and crews were still on scene as of 8 a.m.

Farther west, another vehicle incident on Highway 1 at 264th Street caused further congestion for early morning commuters.

Westbound lanes were closed for at least two hours as a result.

A highway maintenance worker at the scene told CTV News that the incident involved a truck carrying an over-height load, which struck the 264th Street overpass.

Drivers were able to take the 264th Street exit to continue travelling westbound on Highway 1.