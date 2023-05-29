Monday morning commuters warned to expect traffic delays after 2 vehicle incidents on Highway 1

Video from the scene of a collision on Highway 1 shows a truck engulfed in flames under the No. 3 Road overpass. Video from the scene of a collision on Highway 1 shows a truck engulfed in flames under the No. 3 Road overpass.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener