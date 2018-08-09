A mother of two from B.C.'s Okanagan is living in terror after a bizarre encounter with a woman who allegedly walked into her home with a knife and asked to see her baby.

The victim, who did not want to be named for safety reasons, told CTV News she was pumping breastmilk when the stranger knocked on her door Wednesday morning before 9 a.m.

The door was unlocked, and after a few seconds the woman allegedly opened it and walked in without an invitation.

According to the victim, the intruder spoke in a calm voice and said, "I just wanted to see the baby."

It wasn't clear that she was armed, but the mom said alarm bells began ringing in her head immediately. The woman was wearing yellow gloves and what appeared to be a dark-coloured wig.

"Something told me she was weird right from the start," the victim said. "I just got a weird vibe."

The mom told the woman to leave and she obliged, only to suddenly turn back around, pull a knife from her waistband and rush the door again with the blade raised in the air.

"I screamed," the victim said. "I grabbed her arms and I just threw her out the front door and then I locked it."

Chilling surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the property before the encounter. She can be seen standing still for several seconds before walking up to the door.

The video also captured the moment she was shoved away with a large knife in her hand.

Osoyoos RCMP confirmed officers have identified a suspect, but have been unable to locate her since the incident. They anticipate she will be criminally charged if she's found.

"We understand that this incident was very traumatic for this new mother," Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a news release. "We are doing what we can to locate her and determine what her intentions were."

The victim said she believes she's seen the woman before talking to her husband while he was doing yardwork. Now, she's terrified there will be a second encounter.

"I'm scared to leave my house but I'm also scared to stay here," she said. "I think she wants to kidnap my baby."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP detachment at 250-495-7236. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko