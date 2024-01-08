Missing young woman from Coquitlam, B.C., has 'a great heart,' says worried mom

The family of a 24-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who disappeared on New Year's Eve is urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Sade Mintoft-Graystone and her husband were stressed about their pending eviction the last time her mother Melissa Mintoft saw them on Dec. 31. The couple had been ordered to vacate the home, near Steeple and Lansdowne drives, by midnight.

"The landlord's daughter was going to move into the basement," Mintoft said. "They were moving out of the unit so I brought them dinner."

That was the last time the worried mother has seen or heard from her daughter.

At some point, Mintoft-Graystone appears to have left home without her cellphone, wallet, keys or bus pass. Because transit service was free on New Year's Eve, the family is concerned she could have gone anywhere.

Her mother said they have been waiting for several days to access surveillance video from the nearest buses, which might give them a clue about where the young woman was headed that night.

"We need a starting point. Did she get on that bus?" Mintoft said. "Or did she just leave her house and start walking? We don't know, so we're just kind of searching everywhere."

About 50 volunteers have been helping look for Mintosft-Graystone, but even with their help, the family said there is too much ground to cover.

"There's so many trails around her house that we can't get to everything," her mother said.

Mintoft-Graystone is described as Black, 5'6" tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and braided brown hair with pink highlights. She also has a nose piercing, and was lst seen wearing a black jacket and fuzzy purple pullover.

Her mother added that her daughter is a hard worker – carrying two jobs, one at Rogers Arena and the other as a construction flagger – and has "a great heart."

"She would help anybody off the street," said Mintoft. "She would help anybody in any situation."

Coquitlam RCMP said anyone with information on the young woman's whereabouts can contact the detachment at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-75.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach