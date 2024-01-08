VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Missing young woman from Coquitlam, B.C., found safe and sound: police

    Update: On Jan. 10, 2024, the Coquitlam RCMP said the woman was found and is "safe and sound." CTV News has removed her name and photo from this story.

    The family of a 24-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who disappeared on New Year's Eve is urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

    The woman and her husband were stressed about their pending eviction the last time her t saw them on Dec. 31. The couple had been ordered to vacate the home, near Steeple and Lansdowne drives, by midnight.

    "The landlord's daughter was going to move into the basement," the mother said. "They were moving out of the unit so I brought them dinner."

    That was the last time the worried mother has seen or heard from her daughter.

    At some point, the woman appears to have left home without her cellphone, wallet, keys or bus pass. Because transit service was free on New Year's Eve, the family is concerned she could have gone anywhere.

    Her mother said they have been waiting for several days to access surveillance video from the nearest buses, which might give them a clue about where the young woman was headed that night.

    "We need a starting point. Did she get on that bus?" she said. "Or did she just leave her house and start walking? We don't know, so we're just kind of searching everywhere."

    About 50 volunteers have been helping look for the woman, but even with their help, the family said there is too much ground to cover.

    "There's so many trails around her house that we can't get to everything," her mother said.

    Her mother added that her daughter is a hard worker – carrying two jobs, one at Rogers Arena and the other as a construction flagger – and has "a great heart."

    "She would help anybody off the street," said the mother. "She would help anybody in any situation."

    Coquitlam RCMP said anyone with information on the young woman's whereabouts can contact the detachment at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-75.

    Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

