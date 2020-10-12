VANCOUVER -- A woman reported missing in Revelstoke, B.C., has been found and is safe, her husband tells CTV News Vancouver.

Search and rescue crews and community volunteers were actively looking for the 41-year-old woman who has been struggling with postpartum depression.

The woman, whose name and photos have since been removed from this article for privacy reasons, had not been seen since Sunday evening, when she told her husband she was going to go for a walk.

Her husband told CTV News that the woman left home around 6:30 p.m.

"She said she was planning to go out for a quick walk around the block to stretch her legs before supper," he said in an interview before his wife was found. "I was busy with the kids and stuff and preparing supper, and she left and she didn't come home."

He said he called the RCMP by 8:30 when she hadn't returned. The couple have two teenage sons and a daughter who is now around three months old.

"(The missing woman) started coming down with postpartum depression about two months ago, about three to four weeks after the birth of our baby girl," her husband said, and added she had recently returned from the Vernon hospital where she had been receiving treatment.

"Things were going somewhat well. She was still having problems sleeping. She had a lot of problems with anxiety."

He said his wife has been very active in the local community, running a daycare for about 10 years.

"A lot of moms know her," he said, and added she is very loved. "So when she started getting sick and stuff, people were asking how they could help."

He said local mothers have been donating breast milk for their young daughter to help out.

"The pregnancy and the birth went really well and the first few weeks were fantastic, and all of a sudden she just started getting really oddly anxious," he said. "Her mindset right now, she's not really herself. From the discussions we've had, I know she's going through a lot of shame and guilt."

Few details have been provided about her whereabouts and what happened, other than that she is now safe.