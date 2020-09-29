VANCOUVER -- An Abbotsford family is desperate to find a young woman who went missing three years ago.

Kristina Ward was 20 when disappeared in September 2017.

On Tuesday, her family went to the site at 104 Avenue and 144 Street in Surrey where she was seen on surveillance video on Sept. 27, 2017 . A man seen on the video with her is yet to be identified.

“It’s like she has vanished,” said Kristina’s mother, Lee Anne Ward.

She said that sadly, her daughter’s name has been added to the database list of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Langley Serious Crime continues it’s investigation into her disappearance and says the file is still active but they need the public’s help to find her.

This is a developing story and will be updated.