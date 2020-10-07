VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say they've found the vehicle of a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks, more than 70 kilometres from where he was last seen.

Darcy Wild, 49, was last seen leaving his home near East 33rd Avenue and Victoria Drive on Sept. 24. On Tuesday, Vancouver police announced they'd found Wild's car in the Powerhouse Springs Road area of Squamish.

"We're hoping that this new information may trigger someone's memory," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

In their initial notice about Wild, police said he often spends time in Squamish, Whistler or Pemberton, adding that he's familiar with the trails and roads in the area. His last know location was believed to be near Alice Lake.

However, police said Wild's disappearance was very out of character and that his family was concerned with his well-being.

Wild is white and 5'10", with a slim build. He has short, greyish blonde hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a black rain jacket with a grey shirt underneath, blue jeans, black boots and a red face mask.

His car, a 2015 black Lexus RX350, has the licence plate JS3 50P.

Anyone who sees Wild or who was in the Powerhouse Springs Road area of Squamish and has details about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.