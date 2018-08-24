

CTV Vancouver





Police are searching for signs of a man with dementia who was reported missing while visiting Vancouver.

Allan Graham was reported missing Tuesday after becoming separated from his family near Dunlevy and Jackson avenues. He suffers from onset dementia and his family is concerned for his well-being.

The 65-year-old, who police say is in need of important daily medication, was then spotted the next day near East Hastings and Slocan streets.

Officers are advising residents of Vancouver to check their yards, buildings and garages for signs of the man who may not be familiar with the city.

They said he may also be attempting to travel to Vancouver Island, and have advised BC Ferries to watch for him.

Graham has been described as white and approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build. He has short dark grey and brown hair, a reddish complexion and a moustache, the VPD said.

On Tuesday, he was wearing a dark blue coat, beige pants and brown shoes.

Anyone who sees Graham is asked to call 911 immediately then wait with him until first responders arrive.