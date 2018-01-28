

CTV Vancouver





Environment Canada is warning Metro Vancouverites to prepare for another downpour.

More rain is on the way Sunday night, and 60 to 90 millimetres of precipitation are expected to fall by Monday morning.

"A moisture-laden frontal system will continue to move across the south coast tonight," Environment Canada said in its warning posted Sunday.

It warned that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and that residents should watch for washouts near rivers.