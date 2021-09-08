VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Kelowna and Prince Rupert are asking the public for help locating a man who set off on a fishing trip in early July and never arrived at his destination.

Shawn Weaver was reported missing to Kelowna RCMP on Aug. 21, the detachment said in a news release Wednesday.

However, it appears Weaver has been missing longer than that. Police said he left the Kelowna area to go fishing in Prince Rupert in early July, but never made it to the northwest B.C. city.

"RCMP have followed up on numerous leads but have not located Shawn," police said in the release.

Police describe Weaver as a 43-year-old First Nations man who stands 5'6" tall and weighs 196 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and police believe he was driving a grey, two-door 2012 Honda Civic with B.C. licence plate GT864V.

Weaver was travelling with his French bulldog, police added.

Anyone with information on Weaver's disappearance should call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.