No jail for driver in 2021 hit-and-run that killed B.C. teenager

The driver involved in the hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old Damien Seguin in Burnaby, B.C., three years ago has been given a conditional sentence.

That means Brandon Lowe will not spend time behind bars if he complies with his court-ordered conditions and remains on good behaviour.

The 22-year-old Vancouver resident pleaded guilty Thursday to leaving the scene of a fatal accident, while a second charge of attempting to obstruct justice was stayed.

Lowe was sentenced to serve two years, less a day, in the community, and also handed a three-year driving prohibition.

The victim was on foot near MacPherson Avenue and Marine Drive when Lowe struck him shortly after midnight on March 26, 2021.

Lowe fled the scene. Seguin died in hospital days later.

The teenager had recently graduated from Burnaby South Secondary School and had planned to continue his education, grieving family members said after the crash.

Police previously said there was a non-fatal collision involving three other vehicles shortly before Seguin was struck.

That crash led to some kind of confrontation, and Seguin had exited one of the vehicles before being hit, authorities said.

Officers identified and arrested Lowe, who was then 19 years old, months later, in May 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.