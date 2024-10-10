Police in B.C. say they seized fentanyl 'moulded into dinosaurs, Lego bricks and other shapes'

Mounties on Vancouver Island say they made an unusual seizure during a recent drug trafficking investigation.

Officers from a variety of Campbell River RCMP units executed three search warrants in the city on Sept. 25, the detachment said in a news release Thursday.

Two of the searches happened in the 900 block of Island Highway South and the other was conducted in the 600 block of Nursery Road.

During their searches, officers found and seized more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 180 grams of cocaine and 290 grams of methamphetamine, as well as cash, weapons and "a small number of dilaudid pills," police said.

"Also seized was evidence that the fentanyl was being diluted, dyed, flavoured and moulded into dinosaurs, Lego bricks and other shapes at one of the locations," the news release reads.

Mounties shared a photo of the seizure, in which some of the apparently moulded fentanyl can be seen.

Police said Campbell River resident Leah Lewis has been charged with offences related to drug trafficking and production and is in custody.

Online court records indicate Lewis was born in 1968, which would make the accused 55 or 56 years old.

The charges against Lewis are listed as three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of production of a controlled substance.

Lewis' next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 22.

"Five other individuals are still under investigation and may also face drug trafficking charges," police said.