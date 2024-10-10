Spooky and not-so-spooky things to do in Metro Vancouver this Thanksgiving weekend

Whether you're running in the Turkey Trot or managed to score tickets to the opening weekend of the Stanley Park Ghost Train, there's lots going on in Metro Vancouver this Thanksgiving weekend, including activities that – unlike those two – haven't sold out yet.

Here are some events to check out:

Vancouver Outsider Arts Festival

The Vancouver Outsider Arts Festival returns to the Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre this weekend, showcasing "the work of visual artists and performers outside of mainstream art institutions."

The festival opens Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with an opening event scheduled for 5:30 p.m., then continues from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

A schedule of workshops and performances, as well as a list of featured artists, can be found on the VOAF website.

Mystic Market

The Roedde House Museum in Vancouver's West End will host its annual Mystic Market on Friday and Saturday.

Local artists and vendors selling "a plethora of spooky antiques and curios" will be set up inside the 1893 Victorian-era house museum at 1415 Barclay St.

Admission is $5 and the market runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Canyon Frights

This weekend marks the opening of Capilano Suspension Bridge Park's Canyon Frights – the Halloween-themed version of the attraction's popular Canyon Lights Christmas display.

The event features spooky twists on the park's usual decor, as well as games and live entertainment daily.

Canyon Frights is included in the price of park admission, and will continue through Oct. 31.

DreadWorks Haunted House

A scarier Halloween attraction is unfolding at Surrey's Cloverdale Fairgrounds this month.

DreadWorks Haunted House bills itself as "a nightmarish journey where cutting-edge storytelling meets advanced production, dragging you into a world where the lines between reality and nightmare blur."

The haunted house is open Wednesdays through Sundays until Oct. 23, at which point it will be open nightly until Nov. 3.

Fort Langley Cranberry Festival

If you'd rather celebrate fall than Halloween, you may want to head to Fort Langley National Historic Site on Saturday for the Fort Langley Cranberry Festival.

The free event invites guests to "explore the juicy history of cranberries through lively demonstrations, slip on (their) stomping boots, and savor mouthwatering cranberry treats."

The historic site is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.