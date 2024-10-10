Man charged with murder in Vancouver shooting

A man has been charged with first degree murder in a shooting in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood six weeks ago, police announced Thursday.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, officers were called to the intersection of Carrall and East Cordova streets for reports of a shooting, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

"Despite attempts by first responders to save his life, the victim died before he could be taken to hospital," a statement from the department said, identifying the victim as 43-year-old Terry Bachtis.

The suspect, Felix Emond Moro, 28, was arrested Wednesday and remains in custody.

The VPD is asking anyone who has information about the case and has not yet spoken to police to call 604-717-2500.